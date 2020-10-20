Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to live in London!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most-loved pair of Bollywood. Both have done many super hit films together. And all of this has proved to be a cliché hit. Viewers have also praised the pair. Now, the Shah Rukh-Kajol duo is set to live in London. Now the news has surfaced. The question that comes to your mind is will they leave Bollywood and flee to London? No, not at all.

Bollywood’s superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Yaenge’ (DDLJ) is now 25 years old. A bronze statue of its protagonist Shah Rukh Khan and heroine Kajol will be unveiled at Leicester Square in London in 2021 next year.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Yaenge” is a love story, which was released on October 20, 1955. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the roles of Raj and Simran, respectively. They both loved each other.

The Heart of the London Business Alliance announced on Monday that the statue of Dilwale Dulhania Le Yaenge would be part of a film screening at Leicester Square in central London.