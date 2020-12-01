Shahrukh Khan’s KKR will invest in US Cricket league

The Kolkata Knight Riders will invest in a US cricket league series. This was announced by US Cricket Enterprises. With this investment, KKR is set to enter the world’s largest media market. The Knight Riders franchise team also plays in the IPL, the Caribbean Premier League. It is owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

According to the US Cricket Entrepreneurs, the cricket league will dominate the game in the United States. They are very excited about this. The Knight Riders are happy to be participating. There will be many benefits to American cricket. KKR’s investment plan is good. It will also illuminate the future of American cricket.

Last year, KKR CEO Venky Mysore himself said there were proposals to invest in various major sports leagues. The United States is the world’s largest media market. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation. The market is good for cricket in the United States. There are many brands in the United States that see cricket as their advertising platform.