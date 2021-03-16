Shame: School Girl Raped by teacher in Odisha’s Kalahandi

-
Bhubaneswar, 16/3: The relation between a teacher and student is believed to be pure and pious. A Teacher acts like a guiding force and a parent figure in a student’s life. But a pure relation like this tarnished in the Kalahandi district of Odisha. A 15-Year old schoolgirl is allegedly raped by the teacher for two years.
The family members of the girl have alleged that the notorious teacher has raped her several times in the past two years. He had in fact run away with the girl but abandoned her at a Bhubaneswar bus stand.
The Girl filed a complaint in Madanpur Rampur police station. The teacher is a resident of Bolgada in the Khurdha district.
According to Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek, “the girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint following which we had registered a case and launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, we found that the school teacher of the girl had eloped her and kept physical relationship with the girl. We have rescued the girl and conducted medical examination.”
The police are yet to catch the culprit. The SP said all efforts are made to nab the accused teacher.