Shame: School Girl Raped by teacher in Odisha’s Kalahandi

FeaturedCrimeOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,784,671
    World
    Confirmed: 120,784,671
    Active: 20,677,989
    Recovered: 97,434,194
    Death: 2,672,488
  • USA 30,138,586
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,138,586
    Active: 7,304,022
    Recovered: 22,286,551
    Death: 548,013
  • Brazil 11,525,477
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,525,477
    Active: 1,133,921
    Recovered: 10,111,954
    Death: 279,602
  • India 11,409,831
    India
    Confirmed: 11,409,831
    Active: 223,396
    Recovered: 11,027,543
    Death: 158,892
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,263,527
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,263,527
    Active: 611,232
    Recovered: 3,526,715
    Death: 125,580
  • Italy 3,238,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,238,394
    Active: 530,357
    Recovered: 2,605,538
    Death: 102,499
  • Turkey 2,894,893
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,894,893
    Active: 148,372
    Recovered: 2,716,969
    Death: 29,552
  • Germany 2,585,385
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,585,385
    Active: 137,070
    Recovered: 2,374,200
    Death: 74,115
  • Pakistan 609,964
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 609,964
    Active: 23,355
    Recovered: 573,014
    Death: 13,595
  • China 90,062
    China
    Confirmed: 90,062
    Active: 182
    Recovered: 85,244
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 16/3: The relation between a teacher and student is believed to be pure and pious. A Teacher acts like a guiding force and a parent figure in a student’s life. But a pure relation like this tarnished in the Kalahandi district of Odisha. A 15-Year old schoolgirl is allegedly raped by the teacher for two years.

The family members of the girl have alleged that the notorious teacher has raped her several times in the past two years. He had in fact run away with the girl but abandoned her at a Bhubaneswar bus stand.

The Girl filed a complaint in Madanpur Rampur police station. The teacher is a resident of Bolgada in the Khurdha district.

According to Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek, “the girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint following which we had registered a case and launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, we found that the school teacher of the girl had eloped her and kept physical relationship with the girl. We have rescued the girl and conducted medical examination.”

The police are yet to catch the culprit. The SP said all efforts are made to nab the accused teacher.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.