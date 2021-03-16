Is Ishan Kishan Dating this Popular Model? Find out!

-
World
120,825,779
-
USA
30,138,586
-
Brazil
11,525,477
-
India
11,409,831
-
Russia
4,409,438
-
UK
4,263,527
-
Italy
3,238,394
-
Turkey
2,894,893
-
Germany
2,585,385
-
Pakistan
609,964
-
China
90,062
New Delhi, 16/3: Cricketer Ishan Kishan made a dream debut on Sunday against England in Ahmedabad. The southpaw smashed a 28-ball half-century to help India level the series. He was also given the man of the match award for his performance.
India will take on England in the 3rd game on Tuesday, Ishan is likely to open the innings in the match. But before that let’s have a look at his personal life.
Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan’s rumored girlfriend.
Aditi is a popular face in the world of fashion and glamour. She began her showbiz journey with Miss India 2017 pageant where she was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan. She also won the Miss Diva 2018 pageant where she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational and later she represented India at the prestigious Miss Supranational contest in Poland. She had also participated in Elite Miss Rajasthan 2016 and bagged the first runner-up position. Aditi has also won titles like Miss beautiful eyes and Miss Body Beautiful in the very same pageant.
Her relationship with Ishan Kishan came into the limelight when she was seen in the stands cheering Mumbai Indians in the final of 2019 IPL against CSK.
During one of his spectacular knocks against CSK, Aditi took to her Instagram story to show her admiration for Ishan. Her comments can be seen very much on the posts of the keeper-batsman.
If rumors are to be believed then Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been in a relationship for over two years now. The duo could be seen in each other’s social media posts.
During one such match, when Ishan was disappointed when he got out, Aditi dropped a post for him saying, “I am so so proud of you baby”.