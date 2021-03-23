Shikhar Dhawan fall short of a Hundred, India Posts 317 on the Board

COVID-19 Updates World 124,394,410 World Confirmed: 124,394,410 Active: 21,286,874 Recovered: 100,369,788 Death: 2,737,748

USA 30,578,805 USA Confirmed: 30,578,805 Active: 7,176,256 Recovered: 22,846,556 Death: 555,993

Brazil 12,051,619 Brazil Confirmed: 12,051,619 Active: 1,247,939 Recovered: 10,507,995 Death: 295,685

India 11,686,796 India Confirmed: 11,686,796 Active: 345,343 Recovered: 11,181,253 Death: 160,200

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,301,925 UK Confirmed: 4,301,925 Active: 481,598 Recovered: 3,694,155 Death: 126,172

Italy 3,400,877 Italy Confirmed: 3,400,877 Active: 563,067 Recovered: 2,732,482 Death: 105,328

Turkey 3,035,338 Turkey Confirmed: 3,035,338 Active: 160,479 Recovered: 2,844,681 Death: 30,178

Germany 2,678,262 Germany Confirmed: 2,678,262 Active: 169,044 Recovered: 2,433,800 Death: 75,418

Pakistan 633,741 Pakistan Confirmed: 633,741 Active: 34,535 Recovered: 585,271 Death: 13,935

China 90,115 China Confirmed: 90,115 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,321 Death: 4,636

Pune, 23/3: Indian Team posted a massive total of 317 runs in the 1st ODI in Pune. Being put to bat first, India went off to a steady start. Opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 64 runs for the opening stand.

Shikhar Dhawan played a great knock of 98 runs before getting out to Ben Stokes. Captain Virat Kohli also supported him and scored 56 runs. KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya gave India a good finish and took India beyond 300 runs. Both of them had a partnership of more than 100 runs. India scored 112 runs in the last 9 overs after being reduced to 205-5. KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 43 balls and Krunal got 58 off 31 runs.

For England, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran bowled well. Curran was wicketless but was economical. Stokes took 3 wickets for 34 runs.