Shikhar Dhawan fall short of a Hundred, India Posts 317 on the Board

WorldConfirmed: 124,394,410Active: 21,286,874Recovered: 100,369,788Death: 2,737,748
USAConfirmed: 30,578,805Active: 7,176,256Recovered: 22,846,556Death: 555,993
BrazilConfirmed: 12,051,619Active: 1,247,939Recovered: 10,507,995Death: 295,685
IndiaConfirmed: 11,686,796Active: 345,343Recovered: 11,181,253Death: 160,200
RussiaConfirmed: 4,474,610Active: 290,747Recovered: 4,088,045Death: 95,818
UKConfirmed: 4,301,925Active: 481,598Recovered: 3,694,155Death: 126,172
ItalyConfirmed: 3,400,877Active: 563,067Recovered: 2,732,482Death: 105,328
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,035,338Active: 160,479Recovered: 2,844,681Death: 30,178
GermanyConfirmed: 2,678,262Active: 169,044Recovered: 2,433,800Death: 75,418
PakistanConfirmed: 633,741Active: 34,535Recovered: 585,271Death: 13,935
ChinaConfirmed: 90,115Active: 158Recovered: 85,321Death: 4,636
Pune, 23/3: Indian Team posted a massive total of 317 runs in the 1st ODI in Pune. Being put to bat first, India went off to a steady start. Opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 64 runs for the opening stand.
Shikhar Dhawan played a great knock of 98 runs before getting out to Ben Stokes. Captain Virat Kohli also supported him and scored 56 runs. KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya gave India a good finish and took India beyond 300 runs. Both of them had a partnership of more than 100 runs. India scored 112 runs in the last 9 overs after being reduced to 205-5. KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 43 balls and Krunal got 58 off 31 runs.
For England, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran bowled well. Curran was wicketless but was economical. Stokes took 3 wickets for 34 runs.