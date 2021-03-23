Shikhar Dhawan fall short of a Hundred, India Posts 317 on the Board

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,394,410
    World
    Confirmed: 124,394,410
    Active: 21,286,874
    Recovered: 100,369,788
    Death: 2,737,748
  • USA 30,578,805
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,578,805
    Active: 7,176,256
    Recovered: 22,846,556
    Death: 555,993
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,686,796
    India
    Confirmed: 11,686,796
    Active: 345,343
    Recovered: 11,181,253
    Death: 160,200
  • Russia 4,474,610
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,474,610
    Active: 290,747
    Recovered: 4,088,045
    Death: 95,818
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,678,262
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,678,262
    Active: 169,044
    Recovered: 2,433,800
    Death: 75,418
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

Pune, 23/3: Indian Team posted a massive total of 317 runs in the 1st ODI in Pune. Being put to bat first, India went off to a steady start. Opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 64 runs for the opening stand.

Shikhar Dhawan played a great knock of 98 runs before getting out to Ben Stokes. Captain Virat Kohli also supported him and scored 56 runs. KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya gave India a good finish and took India beyond 300 runs. Both of them had a partnership of more than 100 runs. India scored 112 runs in the last 9 overs after being reduced to 205-5. KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 43 balls and Krunal got 58 off 31 runs.

For England, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran bowled well. Curran was wicketless but was economical. Stokes took 3 wickets for 34 runs.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.