Shikhar Dhawan in Trouble, Official Complaint filed for doing this!

-
World
101,483,628
WorldConfirmed: 101,483,628Active: 25,908,918Recovered: 73,389,297Death: 2,185,413
-
USA
26,166,423
USAConfirmed: 26,166,423Active: 9,784,075Recovered: 15,942,827Death: 439,521
-
India
10,702,031
IndiaConfirmed: 10,702,031Active: 174,540Recovered: 10,373,606Death: 153,885
-
Brazil
9,000,485
BrazilConfirmed: 9,000,485Active: 981,593Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 220,237
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,939,231Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,449,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,449,839Active: 93,049Recovered: 2,331,314Death: 25,476
-
Germany
2,179,679
GermanyConfirmed: 2,179,679Active: 258,321Recovered: 1,866,000Death: 55,358
-
Pakistan
539,387
PakistanConfirmed: 539,387Active: 33,295Recovered: 494,578Death: 11,514
-
China
89,326
ChinaConfirmed: 89,326Active: 1,820Recovered: 82,870Death: 4,636
Varanasi, 28/1: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is in trouble for feeding the birds during his cruise on the Ganga river in Varanasi. According to the latest reports an official complaint has been filed in the Varanasi court regarding the matter. Advocate Siddharth Shrivastav filed the complaint.
Due to the bird flu pandemic, the District Administration had ordered that no one should feed the birds but Dhawan has broken the rule. The Varanasi court on February 6 will decide whether to hear the official complaint or not.
As per the rules set by the district authority of Varanasi, it is prohibited to feed birds amidst the outbreak as lakhs of birds could get infected. The Varanasi District Administration took the matter into its own hands after pictures of Shikhar Dhawan feeding the birds went viral.
An inquiry in the matter was launched immediately. The District Magistrate also informed that the sailor of the boat in which the Indian cricketer was sailing was also under scrutiny. The District Magistrate also informed that the sailor of the boat should have been aware of the local laws.