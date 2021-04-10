Shikhar-Shaw blows CSK Away!!

COVID-19 Updates World 135,755,347 World Confirmed: 135,755,347 Active: 23,627,347 Recovered: 109,193,764 Death: 2,934,236

Mumbai, 10/4: Delhi Capitals’ opening pair Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped DC beat CSK by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw played a scintillating innings of 72 off 38 balls. He smashed each and every CSK bowler with ease. Shikhar Dhawan also played an aggressive innings of 85 off 54 balls. Captain Risabh Pant finished game for DC.

All the Chennai bowlers were expensive and went for plenty of runs. Dwyane Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 1-28. Shardul Thakur picked up 2 wickets but was expensive as he gave away 53 runs.