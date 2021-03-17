ଶିଶିର ରଥ ହେଲେ ନୂଆ ପିସିସିଏଫ୍

-
World
121,391,522
WorldConfirmed: 121,391,522Active: 20,827,598Recovered: 97,879,456Death: 2,684,468
-
USA
30,231,550
USAConfirmed: 30,231,550Active: 7,323,714Recovered: 22,358,469Death: 549,367
-
Brazil
11,609,601
BrazilConfirmed: 11,609,601Active: 1,122,660Recovered: 10,204,541Death: 282,400
-
India
11,438,734
IndiaConfirmed: 11,438,734Active: 234,371Recovered: 11,045,284Death: 159,079
-
Russia
4,418,436
RussiaConfirmed: 4,418,436Active: 300,097Recovered: 4,024,975Death: 93,364
-
UK
4,268,821
UKConfirmed: 4,268,821Active: 594,400Recovered: 3,548,731Death: 125,690
-
Italy
3,258,770
ItalyConfirmed: 3,258,770Active: 536,115Recovered: 2,619,654Death: 103,001
-
Turkey
2,911,642
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,911,642Active: 147,157Recovered: 2,734,862Death: 29,623
-
Germany
2,594,675
GermanyConfirmed: 2,594,675Active: 136,644Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,431
-
Pakistan
612,315
PakistanConfirmed: 612,315Active: 22,792Recovered: 575,867Death: 13,656
-
China
90,066
ChinaConfirmed: 90,066Active: 176Recovered: 85,254Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇଏଫଏସ ଶିଶିର ରଥଙ୍କୁ ନୂଆ ପିସିସିଏଫ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ବନ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳର ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ କରିବେ । ୧୯୮୭ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇଏଫଏସ ଅଫିସର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଶିଶିର ରଥ । ତେବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଧିବଦ୍ଧ ଭାବେ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁ ଲିଭାଇବା PCCFଙ୍କ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଦାୟିତ୍ବ ହେବ ।