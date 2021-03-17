ଶିଶିର ରଥ ହେଲେ ନୂଆ ପିସିସିଏଫ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇଏଫଏସ ଶିଶିର ରଥଙ୍କୁ ନୂଆ ପିସିସିଏଫ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ବନ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳର ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ କରିବେ । ୧୯୮୭ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇଏଫଏସ ଅଫିସର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଶିଶିର ରଥ । ତେବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଧିବଦ୍ଧ ଭାବେ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁ ଲିଭାଇବା PCCFଙ୍କ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଦାୟିତ୍ବ ହେବ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
