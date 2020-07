Co-Founder of IT giant HCL Technology Shiv Nadar steps down as HCL chairman of the board of directors. His daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra will now take charge. Rohini is working as a non-executive director.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra will take over as the Chairperson of the HCL board of directors from July 17, 2020.

However, Shiv Nadar will continue as the managing director of the company with designation as the chief strategy officer .