Shoaib Malik, Mohd. Amir dropped against New Zealand

Karachi, 11/11: Senior members of the Pakistan Cricket team, Shoaib Malik, Mohd. Amir and Asad Shafiq have been dropped from their 35men squad against New Zealand. Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that the veterans were dropped in order to pave the way for youngsters who could be useful in all formats of cricket. He also claimed that the matches against New Zealand were essential for them to improve their T20I rankings and gain points for the ICC World Test Championships. Babar Azam is appointed as the Captain of the team across all formats while Mohd. Rizwan is appointed as the vice-captain of the Test squad and Shadab Khan is appointed as the vice-captain for the T20Is. Pakistan will play New Zealand in three T20Is on 18, 20, and 22 December 2020 while the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held on 26-30 December 2020, and 3-7January, 2021.