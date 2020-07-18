Shocking: 25 million Iranians infected with Coronavirus : Rouhani

According to Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani 25 million people of Iran have been infected by the deadly Coronavirus, and another 35 million Iranian sare at risk of being infected by the deadly virus. This report based on a new Health Ministry report is far higher Iran’s official toll of 269,440 infected.

Rouhani said in the speech” Our estimate is that as of now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives,” Rouhani said in the speech.

“There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk,” he said.