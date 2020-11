According to a senior official of the school education department, as many as 262 students and about 160 teachers tested positive in Andhra Pradesh during the past three days after schools were reopened on November 2 for class 9 and 10 students. Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the figure is not alarming when compared to the number of students attending the schools. Every possible care is being taken to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly.