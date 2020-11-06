Gold price increased ahead of Diwali

Today, gold and silver have become expensive for the third consecutive day. Earlier on Thursday, there was a rise in the gold-silver price update in Delhi bullion market. On Friday, gold became costlier by Rs 791 per 10 grams. HDFC Securities has given information about this. Today, the price of silver was seen to increase by more than 2 thousand rupees per kilogram. Experts say that in the hope of an incentive package, both precious metals saw a spurt.

Gold Price (Gold Price, 6 November 2020) – On Friday, for the third consecutive day, the price of gold will see a jump of Rs 791 per 10 grams. After this, the new price of 10 grams of gold has reached Rs 51,717. Earlier on Thursday, gold had closed at Rs 50,926 per 10 grams. Talking about the international market, here today the price of gold is at $ 1,950 an ounce.

Silver prices (Silver Price, 6 November 2020) – Along with gold, silver prices have also seen a rise. Today, the price of silver has reached Rs 64,578 per kg with a big jump of Rs 2,147 in Delhi Bullion Market. Silver had closed at Rs 62,431 per kg on its first day. In the international market, silver is at $ 25.44 an ounce.