Shocking: Hindu family in Pakistan killed with Axe and Knife

FeaturedCrimeInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,081,763
    World
    Confirmed: 117,081,763
    Active: 21,820,720
    Recovered: 92,660,995
    Death: 2,600,048
  • USA 29,653,891
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,653,891
    Active: 8,842,857
    Recovered: 20,273,915
    Death: 537,119
  • India 11,210,799
    India
    Confirmed: 11,210,799
    Active: 184,488
    Recovered: 10,868,520
    Death: 157,791
  • Brazil 10,939,320
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,939,320
    Active: 970,523
    Recovered: 9,704,351
    Death: 264,446
  • Russia 4,312,181
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,312,181
    Active: 323,107
    Recovered: 3,900,348
    Death: 88,726
  • UK 4,213,343
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,213,343
    Active: 889,359
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,419
  • Italy 3,046,762
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,046,762
    Active: 465,812
    Recovered: 2,481,372
    Death: 99,578
  • Turkey 2,769,230
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,769,230
    Active: 124,126
    Recovered: 2,616,139
    Death: 28,965
  • Germany 2,502,122
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,502,122
    Active: 130,252
    Recovered: 2,299,400
    Death: 72,470
  • Pakistan 590,508
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 590,508
    Active: 18,055
    Recovered: 559,248
    Death: 13,205
  • China 89,975
    China
    Confirmed: 89,975
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,166
    Death: 4,636

Multan, 7/3: Five members of a Pakistani Hindu Family were found dead on Friday under mysterious circumstances.

According to the reports by The News International, all five members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city.

Police have recovered some of the murder weapons used in the killings, including a knife and an axe.

Social activist Birbal Das in Rahim Yar Khan told The News International that one of the victims, Ram Chand, was a Meghwal Hindu and was 35-36 years old. He was running a tailoring shop. The incident has left the locals shocked.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.