Shocking: Hindu family in Pakistan killed with Axe and Knife

Multan, 7/3: Five members of a Pakistani Hindu Family were found dead on Friday under mysterious circumstances.

According to the reports by The News International, all five members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city.

Police have recovered some of the murder weapons used in the killings, including a knife and an axe.

Social activist Birbal Das in Rahim Yar Khan told The News International that one of the victims, Ram Chand, was a Meghwal Hindu and was 35-36 years old. He was running a tailoring shop. The incident has left the locals shocked.