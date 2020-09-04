Shocking: No Coronavirus vaccine till mid-2021 warns WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) has now again issued a new statement regarding the corona vaccine. Actually, they believe that the corona vaccine will not be made until the middle of next year. WHO spokesman Margaret Harris said that none of the pharmaceutical companies that have been making vaccines out of advanced clinical trials so far have met at least 50 percent.

On the other hand, the American organization Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told the public health agencies that it can prepare two vaccines by October or November. In the documents sent by the CDC to public health institutions last week, the vaccine has been named ‘A’ and ‘B’. This includes important information related to the vaccine. For example, at what temperature to keep them during the time between vaccine discovery. These standards are similar to the standards of vaccines prepared by Moderna and Pfizer.