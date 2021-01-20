Shocking :Rajasthan Royals released Steven Smith

COVID-19 Updates World 96,728,720 World Confirmed: 96,728,720 Active: 25,232,620 Recovered: 69,427,759 Death: 2,068,341

USA 24,809,841 USA Confirmed: 24,809,841 Active: 9,611,435 Recovered: 14,786,886 Death: 411,520

India 10,596,442 India Confirmed: 10,596,442 Active: 197,947 Recovered: 10,245,741 Death: 152,754

Brazil 8,575,742 Brazil Confirmed: 8,575,742 Active: 845,385 Recovered: 7,518,846 Death: 211,511

Russia 3,633,952 Russia Confirmed: 3,633,952 Active: 539,416 Recovered: 3,027,316 Death: 67,220

UK 3,466,849 UK Confirmed: 3,466,849 Active: 1,816,876 Recovered: 1,558,503 Death: 91,470

Italy 2,400,598 Italy Confirmed: 2,400,598 Active: 535,524 Recovered: 1,781,917 Death: 83,157

Turkey 2,399,781 Turkey Confirmed: 2,399,781 Active: 97,466 Recovered: 2,277,987 Death: 24,328

Germany 2,071,473 Germany Confirmed: 2,071,473 Active: 280,429 Recovered: 1,741,800 Death: 49,244

Pakistan 524,783 Pakistan Confirmed: 524,783 Active: 35,163 Recovered: 478,517 Death: 11,103

China 88,557 China Confirmed: 88,557 Active: 1,473 Recovered: 82,449 Death: 4,635

Rajasthan, 20/1: After an intense discussion, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals released their skipper Steven Smith . According to sources ” Yes, Smith has been released. It went down to the wire, to be honest. We had discussions on the matter and the call was taken today itself ”

Smith played all the 14 league matches, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries.