Shocking :Rajasthan Royals released Steven Smith

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Rajasthan, 20/1: After an intense discussion, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals released their skipper Steven Smith . According to sources ” Yes, Smith has been released. It went down to the wire, to be honest. We had discussions on the matter and the call was taken today itself ”

Smith played all the 14 league matches, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries.

