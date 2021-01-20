Shocking :Rajasthan Royals released Steven Smith

-
World
96,728,720
-
USA
24,809,841
-
India
10,596,442
-
Brazil
8,575,742
-
Russia
3,633,952
-
UK
3,466,849
-
Italy
2,400,598
-
Turkey
2,399,781
-
Germany
2,071,473
-
Pakistan
524,783
-
China
88,557
Rajasthan, 20/1: After an intense discussion, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals released their skipper Steven Smith . According to sources ” Yes, Smith has been released. It went down to the wire, to be honest. We had discussions on the matter and the call was taken today itself ”
Smith played all the 14 league matches, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries.