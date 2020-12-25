Shocking: Shoaib Akhtar says “will capture Kashmir and Invade India”, creates controversy

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/12: Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has enraged fans from India by saying “will capture Kashmir and Invade India”. In an Interview with Saama tv he invoked Ghazwa-e-hind proclamation and said Kashmir will be taken over by muslims and then they will invade India. The Term Ghazwa-e-Hind means Holy war against India.

In the Interview Akhtar stated that, the Ghazwa-e-Hind will take place in the River Attock and it will be coloured twice in blood. Islamic radicals use Ghazwa-e-Hind to justify attacks against India.

Earlier Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali had provoked Indian Army at the Wagha Border and Shahid Afridi comes up with anti-India statements time and again.

Shoaib Akhtar’s statement has enraged fans from India and fans are trolling him left right and centre.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
