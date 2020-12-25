Shocking: Shoaib Akhtar says “will capture Kashmir and Invade India”, creates controversy

COVID-19 Updates World 79,827,008 World Confirmed: 79,827,008 Active: 21,865,301 Recovered: 56,210,502 Death: 1,751,205

USA 19,111,326 USA Confirmed: 19,111,326 Active: 7,555,137 Recovered: 11,219,123 Death: 337,066

India 10,147,468 India Confirmed: 10,147,468 Active: 282,506 Recovered: 9,717,834 Death: 147,128

Brazil 7,425,593 Brazil Confirmed: 7,425,593 Active: 785,739 Recovered: 6,449,822 Death: 190,032

Russia 2,992,706 Russia Confirmed: 2,992,706 Active: 540,793 Recovered: 2,398,254 Death: 53,659

UK 2,188,587 UK Confirmed: 2,188,587 Active: 2,118,962 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,625

Turkey 2,100,712 Turkey Confirmed: 2,100,712 Active: 146,305 Recovered: 1,935,292 Death: 19,115

Italy 2,009,317 Italy Confirmed: 2,009,317 Active: 593,632 Recovered: 1,344,785 Death: 70,900

Germany 1,614,326 Germany Confirmed: 1,614,326 Active: 400,245 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,681

Pakistan 467,222 Pakistan Confirmed: 467,222 Active: 38,511 Recovered: 418,958 Death: 9,753

China 86,913 China Confirmed: 86,913 Active: 320 Recovered: 81,959 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 25/12: Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has enraged fans from India by saying “will capture Kashmir and Invade India”. In an Interview with Saama tv he invoked Ghazwa-e-hind proclamation and said Kashmir will be taken over by muslims and then they will invade India. The Term Ghazwa-e-Hind means Holy war against India.

In the Interview Akhtar stated that, the Ghazwa-e-Hind will take place in the River Attock and it will be coloured twice in blood. Islamic radicals use Ghazwa-e-Hind to justify attacks against India.

Earlier Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali had provoked Indian Army at the Wagha Border and Shahid Afridi comes up with anti-India statements time and again.

Shoaib Akhtar’s statement has enraged fans from India and fans are trolling him left right and centre.