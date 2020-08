Shocking; US topper girl dies in accident after being harrassed by eve-teasers in UP

UP, 11/7: In a shocking turn of events, Sudiksha belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar who had received Rs 3.83 crore scholarship to study in the US, died of an accident after being chased and harassed by eve-teasers. Sudiksha was going to meet his relative with her uncle Manoj Bhatt.