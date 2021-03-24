ପିକ୍ ଅପ୍ ଗାଡ଼ିରେ ଏମିତି ଚାଲାଣ ହେଉଥିଲା ମଦ, ଭିଡ଼ିଓ ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣ ବି ବୋକା ହେଇଯିବେ

ମଦ୍ ଚୋରା ଚାଲାଣ, ତା ପୁଣି ଏକ ପିକଅପ୍ ଟ୍ରକରେ ଡିଜାଇନ୍ ଏମିତି କେହିବି ବୋକା ବନିଯିବ। ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଛି। ୧.୫ ଲକ୍ଷରୁ ଅଧିକ ଭ୍ୟୁ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ଏହି କ୍ଲିପ୍ ଶିଳ୍ପପତି ଆନନ୍ଦ ମହିନ୍ଦ୍ରାଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାରା ସେୟାର କରାଯାଇଥିଲା, ଯିଏ ଏହି ଗୁପ୍ତ କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ଡିଜାଇନ୍ ରେ ବେଶ୍ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

Diabolically clever. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘Payload!’ But I assure you this kind of innovation was not part of the design brief for the pickup truck Product Development team at our research centre, nor will it EVER be! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JMqZN0VDAx

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2021