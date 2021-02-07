Shooting in Chicago Suburbs kills 1 and leaves several injured

-
Chicago, 7/2: Shooting at a hotel in Chicago early on Saturday has left 1 dead and several others injured.
Officers who responded about 2:35 am to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.
According to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese injured people were taken to the nearby hospital where a man was pronounced dead.
One or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting, in which no police officers were shot, he said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.