Shows to Binge watch on OTT this Sunday

WorldConfirmed: 108,906,215Active: 25,432,432Recovered: 81,075,412Death: 2,398,371
USAConfirmed: 28,125,957Active: 9,589,295Recovered: 18,043,729Death: 492,933
IndiaConfirmed: 10,898,663Active: 139,797Recovered: 10,603,213Death: 155,653
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
GermanyConfirmed: 2,332,420Active: 155,182Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,238
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
On February 14 the world will celebrate Valentine’s day. People must have made plans with their loved ones on this Sunday. But there are few people who sadly have nothing to do. They will have to sit at home idle, doing nothing. Not to worry, we bring you some binge-worthy shows that you can watch this Sunday
Netflix
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Squared Love
The Big Day
Amazon Prime Video
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Bliss
The Boys
DISNEY+HOTSTAR
Live Telecast
Criminal Justice season 2
The Legend of Hanuman