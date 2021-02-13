Shows to Binge watch on OTT this Sunday

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
On February 14 the world will celebrate Valentine’s day. People must have made plans with their loved ones on this Sunday. But there are few people who sadly have nothing to do. They will have to sit at home idle, doing nothing. Not to worry, we bring you some binge-worthy shows that you can watch this Sunday

Netflix

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Squared Love

The Big Day

Amazon Prime Video

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Bliss

The Boys

DISNEY+HOTSTAR

Live Telecast

Criminal Justice season 2

The Legend of Hanuman

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
