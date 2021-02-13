Miss India 2020 Runners-up Manya Singh makes Manushi Chillar Proud

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 14/2: Manya Singh, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, was crowned Miss India 2020 runner-up on Wednesday. She has a very modest upbringing and her father is an autorickshaw driver.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar also took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the proud moment and congratulate Manya. She wrote, “Glass ceilings to be shattered.”

On Wednesday, Manasa Varanasi became the Miss India World 2020. While Manya was crowned Miss India 2020 runner-up Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared Miss Grand India 2020.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
