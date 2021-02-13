ISRO and MapmyIndia come together to bring India made Navigation system

COVID-19 Updates World 108,883,496 World Confirmed: 108,883,496 Active: 25,420,720 Recovered: 81,064,786 Death: 2,397,990

New Delhi, 13/2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MapmyIndia, the navigation solutions provider have collaborated to offer a made in India mapping solution to take on Google Maps.

According to MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director, Rohan Verma, both the organizations would come with an India made mapping portal and geospatial services on Friday. He added that the collaboration will boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which will mean that users in India in the future can rely on a country-made solution and not a service designed outside India.

ISRO in a statement said, “The collaboration will enable them to jointly identify and build holistic geospatial solutions utilizing the earth observation datasets, “NavIC”, Web Services and APIs (application programming interface) available in MapmyIndia, “Bhuvan”, “VEDAS” and “MOSDAC” geoportals.”

ISRO confirmed that R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO, signed the MoU on behalf of DOS, and Rakesh Verma, CMD, CE Info Systems Pvt Ltd signed from the company side.