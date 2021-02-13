ISRO and MapmyIndia come together to bring India made Navigation system

Science & TechnologyFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,883,496
    World
    Confirmed: 108,883,496
    Active: 25,420,720
    Recovered: 81,064,786
    Death: 2,397,990
  • USA 28,118,795
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,118,795
    Active: 9,583,410
    Recovered: 18,042,596
    Death: 492,789
  • India 10,898,663
    India
    Confirmed: 10,898,663
    Active: 139,797
    Recovered: 10,603,213
    Death: 155,653
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,027,106
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,027,106
    Active: 1,784,867
    Recovered: 2,125,331
    Death: 116,908
  • Italy 2,710,819
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,710,819
    Active: 401,413
    Recovered: 2,216,050
    Death: 93,356
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,332,420
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,332,420
    Active: 155,182
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,238
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MapmyIndia, the navigation solutions provider have collaborated to offer a made in India mapping solution to take on Google Maps.

According to MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director, Rohan Verma, both the organizations would come with an India made mapping portal and geospatial services on Friday. He added that the collaboration will boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which will mean that users in India in the future can rely on a country-made solution and not a service designed outside India.

ISRO in a statement said, “The collaboration will enable them to jointly identify and build holistic geospatial solutions utilizing the earth observation datasets, “NavIC”, Web Services and APIs (application programming interface) available in MapmyIndia, “Bhuvan”, “VEDAS” and “MOSDAC” geoportals.”

ISRO confirmed that R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO, signed the MoU on behalf of DOS, and Rakesh Verma, CMD, CE Info Systems Pvt Ltd signed from the company side.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.