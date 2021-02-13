ONGC profits go down 67% in December Quarter

COVID-19 Updates World 108,879,471 World Confirmed: 108,879,471 Active: 25,419,047 Recovered: 81,062,478 Death: 2,397,946

USA 28,118,795 USA Confirmed: 28,118,795 Active: 9,583,410 Recovered: 18,042,596 Death: 492,789

India 10,894,638 India Confirmed: 10,894,638 Active: 138,124 Recovered: 10,600,905 Death: 155,609

Brazil 9,765,694 Brazil Confirmed: 9,765,694 Active: 849,766 Recovered: 8,678,327 Death: 237,601

Russia 4,057,698 Russia Confirmed: 4,057,698 Active: 400,095 Recovered: 3,577,907 Death: 79,696

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,572,190 Turkey Confirmed: 2,572,190 Active: 83,702 Recovered: 2,461,204 Death: 27,284

Germany 2,332,420 Germany Confirmed: 2,332,420 Active: 155,182 Recovered: 2,112,000 Death: 65,238

Pakistan 561,625 Pakistan Confirmed: 561,625 Active: 25,649 Recovered: 523,700 Death: 12,276

China 89,756 China Confirmed: 89,756 Active: 763 Recovered: 84,357 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has registered a decline of 67% in its profit i.e. Rs 1,378 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. Last year the net profit was Rs 4,226 crore.

According to the company’s regulatory filing to BSE, the company’s standalone revenue from operations slipped 28 percent in the third quarter to Rs 17,023.80 crore, compared to ₹ 23,710.05 crore last year. The company’s quarterly performance was impacted by crude oil and natural gas prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as volatile global crude oil and natural gas markets.

”Despite countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, ONGC has almost reached last year’s production levels in case of crude oil from its operated blocks. The shortfall in gas production is primarily due to less offtake by customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” ONGC said in a statement.