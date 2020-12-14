“Shudras don’t understand” Pragya Thakur lands in another controversy

-
Bhopal,14/12: Controversy and Pragya Thakur are synonymous. They find each other moving hand to hand. In the latest controversy, the Bhopal MP has commented on the people from ‘lower castes’.
Addressing a gathering of the Kshatriya Mahasabha, the BJP MP on December 13 said, “Kshatriya [the warrior caste] ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin [the highest among castes] ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra [the lowest cast] ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate.”
The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies. The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has often stayed in the news for her provocative statements.
Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. PM Modi later remarked that while she may have apologized for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.
It will be interesting to see what consequences she faces in this latest controversy or will she escape with another ‘apology’?