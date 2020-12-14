“Shudras don’t understand” Pragya Thakur lands in another controversy

COVID-19 Updates World 72,692,481 World Confirmed: 72,692,481 Active: 20,175,590 Recovered: 50,897,090 Death: 1,619,801

USA 16,737,267 USA Confirmed: 16,737,267 Active: 6,706,369 Recovered: 9,724,439 Death: 306,459

India 9,884,716 India Confirmed: 9,884,716 Active: 353,164 Recovered: 9,388,159 Death: 143,393

Brazil 6,901,990 Brazil Confirmed: 6,901,990 Active: 737,618 Recovered: 5,982,953 Death: 181,419

Russia 2,681,256 Russia Confirmed: 2,681,256 Active: 509,068 Recovered: 2,124,797 Death: 47,391

UK 1,849,403 UK Confirmed: 1,849,403 Active: 1,785,233 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,170

Italy 1,843,712 Italy Confirmed: 1,843,712 Active: 686,031 Recovered: 1,093,161 Death: 64,520

Turkey 1,836,728 Turkey Confirmed: 1,836,728 Active: 216,531 Recovered: 1,603,780 Death: 16,417

Germany 1,338,483 Germany Confirmed: 1,338,483 Active: 348,177 Recovered: 967,900 Death: 22,406

Pakistan 440,787 Pakistan Confirmed: 440,787 Active: 47,236 Recovered: 384,719 Death: 8,832

China 86,741 China Confirmed: 86,741 Active: 313 Recovered: 81,794 Death: 4,634

Bhopal,14/12: Controversy and Pragya Thakur are synonymous. They find each other moving hand to hand. In the latest controversy, the Bhopal MP has commented on the people from ‘lower castes’.

Addressing a gathering of the Kshatriya Mahasabha, the BJP MP on December 13 said, “Kshatriya [the warrior caste] ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin [the highest among castes] ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra [the lowest cast] ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate.”

The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies. The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has often stayed in the news for her provocative statements.



Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. PM Modi later remarked that while she may have apologized for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.

It will be interesting to see what consequences she faces in this latest controversy or will she escape with another ‘apology’?