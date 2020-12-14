“Shudras don’t understand” Pragya Thakur lands in another controversy

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,692,481
    World
    Confirmed: 72,692,481
    Active: 20,175,590
    Recovered: 50,897,090
    Death: 1,619,801
  • USA 16,737,267
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,737,267
    Active: 6,706,369
    Recovered: 9,724,439
    Death: 306,459
  • India 9,884,716
    India
    Confirmed: 9,884,716
    Active: 353,164
    Recovered: 9,388,159
    Death: 143,393
  • Brazil 6,901,990
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,901,990
    Active: 737,618
    Recovered: 5,982,953
    Death: 181,419
  • Russia 2,681,256
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,681,256
    Active: 509,068
    Recovered: 2,124,797
    Death: 47,391
  • UK 1,849,403
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,849,403
    Active: 1,785,233
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,170
  • Italy 1,843,712
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,843,712
    Active: 686,031
    Recovered: 1,093,161
    Death: 64,520
  • Turkey 1,836,728
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,836,728
    Active: 216,531
    Recovered: 1,603,780
    Death: 16,417
  • Germany 1,338,483
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,338,483
    Active: 348,177
    Recovered: 967,900
    Death: 22,406
  • Pakistan 440,787
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 440,787
    Active: 47,236
    Recovered: 384,719
    Death: 8,832
  • China 86,741
    China
    Confirmed: 86,741
    Active: 313
    Recovered: 81,794
    Death: 4,634

Bhopal,14/12: Controversy and Pragya Thakur are synonymous. They find each other moving hand to hand. In the latest controversy, the Bhopal MP has commented on the people from ‘lower castes’.

Addressing a gathering of the Kshatriya Mahasabha, the BJP MP on December 13 said, “Kshatriya [the warrior caste] ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin [the highest among castes] ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra [the lowest cast] ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate.”
The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies. The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has often stayed in the news for her provocative statements.

Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. PM Modi later remarked that while she may have apologized for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.

It will be interesting to see what consequences she faces in this latest controversy or will she escape with another ‘apology’?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.