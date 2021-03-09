Similipal Forest Fire under control after 2 weeks!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Similipal, 9/3: Odisha’s Similipal forest has been burning for the last two weeks. Finally, on Tuesday the fire was brought under control by the forest and fire personnel. Similipal forest division was under a lot of pressure to control the fire.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday constituted a task force on ‘Forest Fire Management’ in the state under the chairmanship of Sandeep Tripathy, Ex-PCCF and HoFF, Odisha with present PCCF Sashi Paul as its member.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar, fire was reported from over 115 places in various forests of Sambalpur district.

Meanwhile, when Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary was burning, locals came forward to extend a helping hand to hose down the fire along with fire and forest personnel.

Yagyana Dutta Pati, Deputy Director Similipal Tiger Reserve said, “Every year fire season begins in the month of February and continues till April, since this year winter has ceased early and the temperature is 7 degree above normal in Mayurbahnj district and Baripada is the hottest town of Country, due to high temperature the fire has started in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary.”

We have stationed around 1250 men which include forest department staff and fire watchers engaged on daily wages. Fire protection squads have been formed. They have been equipped with vehicles and fire blowers, Even 40 vehicles of the Forest Department are engaged in dousing the fire, Pati added.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
