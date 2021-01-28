Singapore University Researchers turn Air into Water. Know the Details Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 101,548,107 World Confirmed: 101,548,107 Active: 25,903,192 Recovered: 73,457,881 Death: 2,187,034

New Delhi, 28/1: Researchers at the National University of Singapore(NUS) have created a technique that pulls water from the air without the involvement of an external force.

The researchers have created an ultra-light aerogel that works like a sponge that does not need a battery. The aerogel pulls water from the air but it doesn’t need to be squeezed to extract the water from it. About one kg of aerogel will produce 17 liters of water. The sponge-like aerogel is made up of polymers according to a study published in Science Advances.