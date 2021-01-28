Singapore University Researchers turn Air into Water. Know the Details Here!

-
World
101,548,107
WorldConfirmed: 101,548,107Active: 25,903,192Recovered: 73,457,881Death: 2,187,034
-
USA
26,168,001
USAConfirmed: 26,168,001Active: 9,783,776Recovered: 15,944,697Death: 439,528
-
India
10,702,031
IndiaConfirmed: 10,702,031Active: 174,540Recovered: 10,373,606Death: 153,885
-
Brazil
9,000,485
BrazilConfirmed: 9,000,485Active: 981,593Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 220,237
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,939,231Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,449,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,449,839Active: 93,049Recovered: 2,331,314Death: 25,476
-
Germany
2,182,948
GermanyConfirmed: 2,182,948Active: 243,744Recovered: 1,883,700Death: 55,504
-
Pakistan
539,387
PakistanConfirmed: 539,387Active: 33,295Recovered: 494,578Death: 11,514
-
China
89,326
ChinaConfirmed: 89,326Active: 1,820Recovered: 82,870Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 28/1: Researchers at the National University of Singapore(NUS) have created a technique that pulls water from the air without the involvement of an external force.
The researchers have created an ultra-light aerogel that works like a sponge that does not need a battery. The aerogel pulls water from the air but it doesn’t need to be squeezed to extract the water from it. About one kg of aerogel will produce 17 liters of water. The sponge-like aerogel is made up of polymers according to a study published in Science Advances.