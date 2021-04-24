ମଦ ନ ମିଳିବାରୁ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇ ୭ ମୃତ

-
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୪ା୪ : ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ କରୋନା ସଂକମ୍ରଣ ଦ୍ରୁତ ମାତ୍ରାରେ ବ୍ୟାପିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହି କାରଣରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେଣୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସବୁ ମଦ ଦୋକାନ ବନ୍ଦ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହା ଭିତରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ସଙ୍ଗୀନ ଘଟଣା ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ଶନିବାର ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ୟବତମାଲରେ ମଦ ନ ମିଳିବାରୁ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏଥିସହିତ କିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଏହାପୁର୍ବରୁ କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଥମ ବର୍ଷରେ ଏଭଳି ଖବର ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଥିଲା । ହେଲେ ଲମ୍ବା ବ୍ୟବଧାନ ପରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଏହିଭଳି ଖବର ଚହଳ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।
Maharashtra: Seven people died in Yavatmal's Wani after consuming hand sanitiser as the liquor shops were closed. Police say, "Matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn't get alcohol." pic.twitter.com/Asv8e8f3FX
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021
ସୁଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ୟବତମାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବଣୀ ସହରରେ ଲକଡାଉନ କାରଣରୁ ମଦ ମିଳିନଥିଲା । ଯାହା ପରେ ସେମାନେ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଖରାପ ହେବାରୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଗଲା । ସେଠାରେ ଡାକ୍ତର ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା କଲେ । ତେବେ ମୃତ ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ୭ଜଣ ଲୋକ ଦିନ ମଜୁରିଆ ଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ଖବର ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ୍ କହିବାନୁସାରେ, ଏହି ମାମଲାର ଏବେ ତଦନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଉକ୍ତ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କର ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମର୍ଟମ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ବାକି ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନଜଣାଇ ଶବସତ୍କାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।