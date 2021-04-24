ମଦ ନ ମିଳିବାରୁ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇ ୭ ମୃତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୪ା୪ : ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ କରୋନା ସଂକମ୍ରଣ ଦ୍ରୁତ ମାତ୍ରାରେ ବ୍ୟାପିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହି କାରଣରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେଣୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସବୁ ମଦ ଦୋକାନ ବନ୍ଦ କରିଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହା ଭିତରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ସଙ୍ଗୀନ ଘଟଣା ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ଶନିବାର ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ୟବତମାଲରେ ମଦ ନ ମିଳିବାରୁ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏଥିସହିତ କିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଏହାପୁର୍ବରୁ କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଥମ ବର୍ଷରେ ଏଭଳି ଖବର ସାମନାକୁ ଆସିଥିଲା । ହେଲେ ଲମ୍ବା ବ୍ୟବଧାନ ପରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଏହିଭଳି ଖବର ଚହଳ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।

ସୁଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ୟବତମାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବଣୀ ସହରରେ ଲକଡାଉନ କାରଣରୁ ମଦ ମିଳିନଥିଲା । ଯାହା ପରେ ସେମାନେ ସାନିଟାଇଜର୍ ପିଇଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଖରାପ ହେବାରୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଗଲା । ସେଠାରେ ଡାକ୍ତର ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ ବୋଲି ଘୋଷଣା କଲେ । ତେବେ ମୃତ ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ୭ଜଣ ଲୋକ ଦିନ ମଜୁରିଆ ଥିଲେ ବୋଲି ଖବର ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ୍ କହିବାନୁସାରେ, ଏହି ମାମଲାର ଏବେ ତଦନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଉକ୍ତ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କର ପୋଷ୍ଟ ମର୍ଟମ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ବାକି ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନଜଣାଇ ଶବସତ୍କାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
