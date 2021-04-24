ମହିଳା ମାନେ କେତେବେଳେ ନେଇପାରିବେ କରୋନା ଟୀକା ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ

FeaturedTop Storiesଦେଶ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 146,465,269
    World
    Confirmed: 146,465,269
    Active: 18,819,999
    Recovered: 124,542,119
    Death: 3,103,151
  • USA 32,736,900
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,736,900
    Active: 6,855,740
    Recovered: 25,296,070
    Death: 585,090
  • India 16,690,069
    India
    Confirmed: 16,690,069
    Active: 2,600,065
    Recovered: 13,899,976
    Death: 190,028
  • Brazil 14,238,110
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,238,110
    Active: 1,140,384
    Recovered: 12,711,103
    Death: 386,623
  • Russia 4,753,789
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,753,789
    Active: 265,421
    Recovered: 4,380,468
    Death: 107,900
  • Turkey 4,550,820
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,550,820
    Active: 543,037
    Recovered: 3,970,111
    Death: 37,672
  • UK 4,401,109
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,401,109
    Active: 96,349
    Recovered: 4,177,375
    Death: 127,385
  • Italy 3,935,703
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,935,703
    Active: 465,543
    Recovered: 3,351,461
    Death: 118,699
  • Germany 3,270,878
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,270,878
    Active: 306,524
    Recovered: 2,882,300
    Death: 82,054
  • Pakistan 790,016
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 790,016
    Active: 86,529
    Recovered: 686,488
    Death: 16,999
  • China 90,575
    China
    Confirmed: 90,575
    Active: 305
    Recovered: 85,634
    Death: 4,636

ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ପୁଣି ଥରେ କାୟା ବିସ୍ତାର କରିଚାଲିଛି । ଫଳରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଛି ସଂଙ୍କଟ । ଏଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସରକାର ଟିକାକରଣ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି । ନିକଟରେ ସରକାର ୧୮ ବୟସରୁ ଅଧିକ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ମିଥ୍ୟା ଖବର ଭାଇରାଲ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଲେଖା ଅଛି ମହିଳା ମାନେ ମାସିକ ଋତୁସ୍ରାବର ପାଞ୍ଚ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏବଂ ଋତୁସ୍ରାବର ପାଞ୍ଚ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ ନାହିଁ ।
ତେବେ ଏହା ସଂପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମିଥ୍ୟା ଖବର ତଥା ଏକ ଗୁଜବ ଥିବା ନେଇ ପିଆଇବି ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ ଚେକ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ଏବଂ କହିଛି ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ ସମସ୍ତେ ବିନା ଦ୍ୱିଧାରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ । କୌଣସି ଗୁଜବ ଉପରେ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ନକରିବାକୁ କହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.