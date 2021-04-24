ମହିଳା ମାନେ କେତେବେଳେ ନେଇପାରିବେ କରୋନା ଟୀକା ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ

ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ପୁଣି ଥରେ କାୟା ବିସ୍ତାର କରିଚାଲିଛି । ଫଳରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଛି ସଂଙ୍କଟ । ଏଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସରକାର ଟିକାକରଣ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି । ନିକଟରେ ସରକାର ୧୮ ବୟସରୁ ଅଧିକ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକ ମିଥ୍ୟା ଖବର ଭାଇରାଲ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଲେଖା ଅଛି ମହିଳା ମାନେ ମାସିକ ଋତୁସ୍ରାବର ପାଞ୍ଚ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏବଂ ଋତୁସ୍ରାବର ପାଞ୍ଚ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ ନାହିଁ ।

ତେବେ ଏହା ସଂପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମିଥ୍ୟା ଖବର ତଥା ଏକ ଗୁଜବ ଥିବା ନେଇ ପିଆଇବି ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ ଚେକ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ଏବଂ କହିଛି ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧ୍ୱର୍ ସମସ୍ତେ ବିନା ଦ୍ୱିଧାରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ । କୌଣସି ଗୁଜବ ଉପରେ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ନକରିବାକୁ କହିଛି ।

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.

Don't fall for rumours!

All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021