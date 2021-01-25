Six fire service personnel to get medal from President on Republic Day

New Delhi, 25/1: Six fire service personnel from Odisha to get medal from the President of India on Republic Day. They are Kashyap Kumar Pattanaik, who will receive fire service gallantry award. Shri Kamal Kanta Puhan will receive President’s fire service medal for distinguished service.

Four other fire service personnel, Sarat Chandra Mallick, Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik, Prakash Kumar Behera and Balabhadra Dehury will receive medals for meritorious service.