Six fire service personnel to get medal from President on Republic Day

-
World
99,925,127
WorldConfirmed: 99,925,127Active: 25,893,171Recovered: 71,889,728Death: 2,142,228
-
USA
25,713,893
USAConfirmed: 25,713,893Active: 9,873,754Recovered: 15,410,579Death: 429,560
-
India
10,672,035
IndiaConfirmed: 10,672,035Active: 183,660Recovered: 10,334,850Death: 153,525
-
Brazil
8,844,600
BrazilConfirmed: 8,844,600Active: 973,749Recovered: 7,653,770Death: 217,081
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,647,463
UKConfirmed: 3,647,463Active: 1,918,124Recovered: 1,631,400Death: 97,939
-
Italy
2,466,813
ItalyConfirmed: 2,466,813Active: 499,278Recovered: 1,882,074Death: 85,461
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,150,240
GermanyConfirmed: 2,150,240Active: 273,816Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 52,924
-
Pakistan
534,041
PakistanConfirmed: 534,041Active: 33,820Recovered: 488,903Death: 11,318
-
China
89,115
ChinaConfirmed: 89,115Active: 1,849Recovered: 82,631Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 25/1: Six fire service personnel from Odisha to get medal from the President of India on Republic Day. They are Kashyap Kumar Pattanaik, who will receive fire service gallantry award. Shri Kamal Kanta Puhan will receive President’s fire service medal for distinguished service.
Four other fire service personnel, Sarat Chandra Mallick, Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik, Prakash Kumar Behera and Balabhadra Dehury will receive medals for meritorious service.