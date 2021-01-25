Six fire service personnel to get medal from President on Republic Day

FeaturedOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 99,925,127
    World
    Confirmed: 99,925,127
    Active: 25,893,171
    Recovered: 71,889,728
    Death: 2,142,228
  • USA 25,713,893
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,713,893
    Active: 9,873,754
    Recovered: 15,410,579
    Death: 429,560
  • India 10,672,035
    India
    Confirmed: 10,672,035
    Active: 183,660
    Recovered: 10,334,850
    Death: 153,525
  • Brazil 8,844,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,844,600
    Active: 973,749
    Recovered: 7,653,770
    Death: 217,081
  • Russia 3,738,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,738,690
    Active: 518,009
    Recovered: 3,150,763
    Death: 69,918
  • UK 3,647,463
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,647,463
    Active: 1,918,124
    Recovered: 1,631,400
    Death: 97,939
  • Italy 2,466,813
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,466,813
    Active: 499,278
    Recovered: 1,882,074
    Death: 85,461
  • Turkey 2,435,247
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,435,247
    Active: 95,634
    Recovered: 2,314,403
    Death: 25,210
  • Germany 2,150,240
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,150,240
    Active: 273,816
    Recovered: 1,823,500
    Death: 52,924
  • Pakistan 534,041
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 534,041
    Active: 33,820
    Recovered: 488,903
    Death: 11,318
  • China 89,115
    China
    Confirmed: 89,115
    Active: 1,849
    Recovered: 82,631
    Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 25/1: Six fire service personnel from Odisha to get medal from the President of India on Republic Day. They are Kashyap Kumar Pattanaik, who will receive fire service gallantry award. Shri Kamal Kanta Puhan will receive President’s fire service medal for distinguished service.

Four other fire service personnel, Sarat Chandra Mallick, Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik, Prakash Kumar Behera and Balabhadra Dehury will receive medals for meritorious service.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.