President’s medal for Distinguished Police Service Announced. Find out more details!

-
World
99,925,913
WorldConfirmed: 99,925,913Active: 25,893,917Recovered: 71,889,728Death: 2,142,268
-
USA
25,713,893
USAConfirmed: 25,713,893Active: 9,873,754Recovered: 15,410,579Death: 429,560
-
India
10,672,035
IndiaConfirmed: 10,672,035Active: 183,660Recovered: 10,334,850Death: 153,525
-
Brazil
8,844,600
BrazilConfirmed: 8,844,600Active: 973,749Recovered: 7,653,770Death: 217,081
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,647,463
UKConfirmed: 3,647,463Active: 1,918,124Recovered: 1,631,400Death: 97,939
-
Italy
2,466,813
ItalyConfirmed: 2,466,813Active: 499,278Recovered: 1,882,074Death: 85,461
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,150,240
GermanyConfirmed: 2,150,240Active: 273,816Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 52,924
-
Pakistan
534,041
PakistanConfirmed: 534,041Active: 33,820Recovered: 488,903Death: 11,318
-
China
89,115
ChinaConfirmed: 89,115Active: 1,849Recovered: 82,631Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 25/1: President’s Police medal for distinguised service has been announced on Monday. As many as 13 police officers will get the President’s medal on Republic Day.
Here’s the list of the police officers:
1. Radha Kishan Sharma, IPS, Director Intelligence, Intelligence
Directorate, SIW ,Bhubaneswar, Odisha
2. Budhi Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Subedar, Biju Patnaik State Police
Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
3. S. Praveen Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order
4. Rabindra Kumar Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special
Branch, Rourkela
5. Bhabani Shankar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, SIW,
Bhubaneswar, Odisha
6. Ashok Kumar Dehury, Deputy Commandant, Biju Patnaik State Police
Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
7. Prakash Chandra Pal, Assistant Comissioner of Police, Zone VI,
Bhubaneswar
8. Manoranjan Satpathy, ASI, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack
9. Saroj Kumar Bhoi, Crime Havildar, Sundergarh
10. Seikh Nassiruddin, Driver Havildar, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack
11. Gouttam Patra, Constable, Sunabeda, Koraput district.
12. Hemanta Bahadur Khatry Chhetry, Subedar, OSAP 2nd Bn, Jharsuguda
district.
13. Budda Tamang, Deputy Commandant, SOG, Bhubaneswar