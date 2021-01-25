President’s medal for Distinguished Police Service Announced. Find out more details!

FeaturedOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 99,925,913
    World
    Confirmed: 99,925,913
    Active: 25,893,917
    Recovered: 71,889,728
    Death: 2,142,268
  • USA 25,713,893
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,713,893
    Active: 9,873,754
    Recovered: 15,410,579
    Death: 429,560
  • India 10,672,035
    India
    Confirmed: 10,672,035
    Active: 183,660
    Recovered: 10,334,850
    Death: 153,525
  • Brazil 8,844,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,844,600
    Active: 973,749
    Recovered: 7,653,770
    Death: 217,081
  • Russia 3,738,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,738,690
    Active: 518,009
    Recovered: 3,150,763
    Death: 69,918
  • UK 3,647,463
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,647,463
    Active: 1,918,124
    Recovered: 1,631,400
    Death: 97,939
  • Italy 2,466,813
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,466,813
    Active: 499,278
    Recovered: 1,882,074
    Death: 85,461
  • Turkey 2,435,247
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,435,247
    Active: 95,634
    Recovered: 2,314,403
    Death: 25,210
  • Germany 2,150,240
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,150,240
    Active: 273,816
    Recovered: 1,823,500
    Death: 52,924
  • Pakistan 534,041
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 534,041
    Active: 33,820
    Recovered: 488,903
    Death: 11,318
  • China 89,115
    China
    Confirmed: 89,115
    Active: 1,849
    Recovered: 82,631
    Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 25/1: President’s Police medal for distinguised service has been announced on Monday. As many as 13 police officers will get the President’s medal on Republic Day.

Here’s the list of the police officers:

1. Radha Kishan Sharma, IPS, Director Intelligence, Intelligence
Directorate, SIW ,Bhubaneswar, Odisha

2. Budhi Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Subedar, Biju Patnaik State Police
Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

3. S. Praveen Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order

4. Rabindra Kumar Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special
Branch, Rourkela

5. Bhabani Shankar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, SIW,
Bhubaneswar, Odisha

6. Ashok Kumar Dehury, Deputy Commandant, Biju Patnaik State Police
Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

7. Prakash Chandra Pal, Assistant Comissioner of Police, Zone VI,
Bhubaneswar

8. Manoranjan Satpathy, ASI, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack

9. Saroj Kumar Bhoi, Crime Havildar, Sundergarh

10. Seikh Nassiruddin, Driver Havildar, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack

11. Gouttam Patra, Constable, Sunabeda, Koraput district.

12. Hemanta Bahadur Khatry Chhetry, Subedar, OSAP 2nd Bn, Jharsuguda
district.
13. Budda Tamang, Deputy Commandant, SOG, Bhubaneswar

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.