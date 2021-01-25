President’s medal for Distinguished Police Service Announced. Find out more details!

New Delhi, 25/1: President’s Police medal for distinguised service has been announced on Monday. As many as 13 police officers will get the President’s medal on Republic Day.

Here’s the list of the police officers:

1. Radha Kishan Sharma, IPS, Director Intelligence, Intelligence

Directorate, SIW ,Bhubaneswar, Odisha

2. Budhi Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Subedar, Biju Patnaik State Police

Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

3. S. Praveen Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order

4. Rabindra Kumar Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special

Branch, Rourkela

5. Bhabani Shankar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, SIW,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

6. Ashok Kumar Dehury, Deputy Commandant, Biju Patnaik State Police

Academy, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

7. Prakash Chandra Pal, Assistant Comissioner of Police, Zone VI,

Bhubaneswar

8. Manoranjan Satpathy, ASI, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack

9. Saroj Kumar Bhoi, Crime Havildar, Sundergarh

10. Seikh Nassiruddin, Driver Havildar, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack

11. Gouttam Patra, Constable, Sunabeda, Koraput district.

12. Hemanta Bahadur Khatry Chhetry, Subedar, OSAP 2nd Bn, Jharsuguda

district.

13. Budda Tamang, Deputy Commandant, SOG, Bhubaneswar