New Delhi, 5/3: Sixteen Italian nationals suffering from coronavirus have been shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at the special request of the Government of India. They were reportedly kept in a separate room in the hospital.

In a statement issued today, Medanta Hospital said that at the request of the government, 14 people with “COVID-19” symptoms had been admitted to Medanta. These patients are kept in separate rooms. A special medical team is treating them with caution.