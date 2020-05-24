Smriti Irani praised Sonu Sood

The problem of migrant laborers has emerged as the biggest issue during the lockdown caused by Coronavirus in the country. The picture of migrant laborers from different states of the country moving from their homes hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their homes by means of bicycle, truck, or cement mixer has been continuously revealed. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has seen many migrants in buses Pledged to send him home and now Union Minister Smriti Irani has also praised him.

Sonu Sood is constantly making arrangements to repatriate stranded migrants to various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh. Migrants are contacting them through Twitter and Sonu is assuring them to take them safely to their home.

Re-tweeting one such tweet of Sonu, Smriti praised Sonu and said that he is proud of Sonu. Smriti wrote, “Sonu, it is my good fortune that I have known you for 2 decades as a professional fellow and have been happy at your progress as an actor. But the kindness you have shown in such a challenging situation, Seeing him makes me even more proud of you. Thank you for helping the needy. “