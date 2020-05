Mumbai, 24/5: Reliance Industries have launched Jiomart to rival e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon. Jiomart will deliver online groceries.JioMart will deliver in more than 200 towns across our country. On a pilot project basis, JioMart is launched in Mumbai last month. Damodar Mall, chief executive of grocery retail at the Indian conglomerate, said on Twitter late on Saturday .