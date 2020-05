Mumbai,24/5: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will participate in the Yo-Yo test before making comeback to the national cricket team. Rohit was out of the action from February. He suffered from calf injury during the final T20 against New Zeland. On a live chat with fans, he said to his fans that he was ready to play before the lockdown. He also added he first has to go to the Centre i.e to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and give his fitness test.