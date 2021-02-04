Snake Enters Bank in Delhi, triggers Panic

-
World
105,010,039
WorldConfirmed: 105,010,039Active: 25,834,756Recovered: 76,894,310Death: 2,280,973
-
USA
27,150,457
USAConfirmed: 27,150,457Active: 9,781,749Recovered: 16,906,778Death: 461,930
-
India
10,791,123
IndiaConfirmed: 10,791,123Active: 155,926Recovered: 10,480,455Death: 154,742
-
Brazil
9,339,921
BrazilConfirmed: 9,339,921Active: 875,465Recovered: 8,236,864Death: 227,592
-
Russia
3,917,918
RussiaConfirmed: 3,917,918Active: 452,800Recovered: 3,389,913Death: 75,205
-
UK
3,871,825
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,957,577Recovered: 1,804,913Death: 109,335
-
Italy
2,583,790
ItalyConfirmed: 2,583,790Active: 434,722Recovered: 2,059,248Death: 89,820
-
Turkey
2,501,079
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,501,079Active: 87,341Recovered: 2,387,384Death: 26,354
-
Germany
2,254,604
GermanyConfirmed: 2,254,604Active: 203,277Recovered: 1,991,000Death: 60,327
-
Pakistan
550,540
PakistanConfirmed: 550,540Active: 32,889Recovered: 505,818Death: 11,833
-
China
89,649
ChinaConfirmed: 89,649Active: 1,411Recovered: 83,602Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 4/2: A four-foot-long Asiatic water snake, entered a bank in Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Thursday, triggering panic among staff. The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, a bank official said.
The authorities immediately called NGO Wildlife SOS which send two snake rescuers to the location. The snake has been released back into the wild.