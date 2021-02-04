An Unmanned drone-helicopter developed by IIT , Kanpur

COVID-19 Updates World 105,015,735 World Confirmed: 105,015,735 Active: 25,836,584 Recovered: 76,898,055 Death: 2,281,096

Kanpur, 4/2 :In a major achievement, IIT Kanpur’s Aeronautics Dept has developed an unmanned drone-helicopter in collaboration with a startup.

Aerospace enggineering department’s Professior Abhishek says, “It operates on petrol & can carry weights up to 5kg. Made for long-endurance surveillance, can also be used for vaccine distribution.”