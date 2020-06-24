Social media flooded with memes after Baba Ramdev declared Coronil as Corona medicine

After Baba Ramdev launched the Coronavirus kit ” Coronil”, it is trending over the internet. Many funny memes are made over the news. The funniest memes are as follows

WHO: it may take 6 to 9 months to develop coronavirus vaccine Baba Ramdev: hold my giloy juice#PatanjaliAyurved #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/vlwGGpUuEK — Apna Raju (@Apnarajuu) June 23, 2020