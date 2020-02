Australia, 1/2: 21 years old Sofia Kenin defeated former number 1 Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to clinch Australian Open. Sofia will reach No. 7 on WTA charts after the big win.

Kenin said during the trophy ceremony,”This is my first speech, but I’m going to try my best,” My dream has officially come true,” she told the crowd. “Dreams come true. So if you have a dream, go for it, and it’s going to come true.”