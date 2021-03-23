Somnath Bharti gets 2 years jail for assaulting AIIMS security staff

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,396,254
    World
    Confirmed: 124,396,254
    Active: 21,288,717
    Recovered: 100,369,788
    Death: 2,737,749
  • USA 30,578,805
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,578,805
    Active: 7,176,256
    Recovered: 22,846,556
    Death: 555,993
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,686,796
    India
    Confirmed: 11,686,796
    Active: 345,343
    Recovered: 11,181,253
    Death: 160,200
  • Russia 4,474,610
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,474,610
    Active: 290,747
    Recovered: 4,088,045
    Death: 95,818
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,678,262
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,678,262
    Active: 169,044
    Recovered: 2,433,800
    Death: 75,418
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/3: Delhi Court has jailed Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti for 2 years after it upheld his conviction in the 2016 case of assaulting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property. The Delhi Police has taken Somnath Bharti into custody.

The court upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 (Unlawful assembly) and 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

He had moved the court challenging both his conviction and sentencing order after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in January 2021 in the case.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.