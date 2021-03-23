Somnath Bharti gets 2 years jail for assaulting AIIMS security staff

COVID-19 Updates World 124,396,254 World Confirmed: 124,396,254 Active: 21,288,717 Recovered: 100,369,788 Death: 2,737,749

USA 30,578,805 USA Confirmed: 30,578,805 Active: 7,176,256 Recovered: 22,846,556 Death: 555,993

Brazil 12,051,619 Brazil Confirmed: 12,051,619 Active: 1,247,939 Recovered: 10,507,995 Death: 295,685

India 11,686,796 India Confirmed: 11,686,796 Active: 345,343 Recovered: 11,181,253 Death: 160,200

Russia 4,474,610 Russia Confirmed: 4,474,610 Active: 290,747 Recovered: 4,088,045 Death: 95,818

UK 4,301,925 UK Confirmed: 4,301,925 Active: 481,598 Recovered: 3,694,155 Death: 126,172

Italy 3,400,877 Italy Confirmed: 3,400,877 Active: 563,067 Recovered: 2,732,482 Death: 105,328

Turkey 3,035,338 Turkey Confirmed: 3,035,338 Active: 160,479 Recovered: 2,844,681 Death: 30,178

Germany 2,678,262 Germany Confirmed: 2,678,262 Active: 169,044 Recovered: 2,433,800 Death: 75,418

Pakistan 633,741 Pakistan Confirmed: 633,741 Active: 34,535 Recovered: 585,271 Death: 13,935

China 90,115 China Confirmed: 90,115 Active: 158 Recovered: 85,321 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 23/3: Delhi Court has jailed Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti for 2 years after it upheld his conviction in the 2016 case of assaulting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property. The Delhi Police has taken Somnath Bharti into custody.

The court upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 (Unlawful assembly) and 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

He had moved the court challenging both his conviction and sentencing order after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in January 2021 in the case.