Somnath Bharti gets 2 years jail for assaulting AIIMS security staff

New Delhi, 23/3: Delhi Court has jailed Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti for 2 years after it upheld his conviction in the 2016 case of assaulting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property. The Delhi Police has taken Somnath Bharti into custody.
The court upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 (Unlawful assembly) and 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
He had moved the court challenging both his conviction and sentencing order after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in January 2021 in the case.