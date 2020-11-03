Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is always in the news for helping people. Sonu Sood is very active on social media and replies to every help seeker. At the same time, Sonu Sood has given a bicycle to the girls of the entire village belonging to the tribal community. A few days ago, Sonu Sood announced this and now the cycle has reached the girls. By sharing the pictures on social media, he has thanked Sonu Sood for calling him a Bhagban.

Santosh Chauhan of Bahri village of Mirzapur adjacent to Sonbhadra has also thanked via Twitter. Sonu Sood himself has given this information through a tweet. In fact, a user named Santosh Chauhan told that “There are 35 girls in the village who have to go 8 to 15km through the jungle to get to the place. Only a few have a bicycle. This is a Naxal-infested route. Will not let them fall forward! If you can give them all a cycle, then their future will improve. “