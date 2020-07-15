Sonu Sood to write a book on his experience during Coronavirus

During the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonu Sood came forward for migrant laborers. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came forward as a God for migrant laborers in difficult times.

He sent the trapped laborers to their homes in Maharashtra. He even ran special trains for laborers. People on social media had appreciated him for this noble cause. Now Sonu Sood is going to write a book on these experiences.

He has done this work in association with Penguin Random House. Which motivates people to pursue this great work and rescue mission. It is being said that this book of Sonu Sood will be published by Ebury Press later this year.