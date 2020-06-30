Sooryavanshi and 83 will release in theatres , Know their release date

Mumbai,30/6: Akshaya Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 won’t release on any OTT platform, instead both the films will be released on the theatres. Sooryavanshis directed by Rohit Shetty and 83 was directed by Kabir Khan. Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali whereas 83 will be released on Christmas. Multiplex chains like PVR and IMAX confirmed this news by their social media handles.

Mark your calendars! We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020