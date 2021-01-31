Sooryavanshi to hit theaters on this Date

-
Mumbai, 31/12: Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ is all set for a theatrical release on 2nd April. The news came after the government allowed the theaters to run with 100% occupancy.
‘Sooryavanshi’ was scheduled to release last year in March but the release of the film was stalled due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Javed Jeffery, Jackie Shroff among others. The film is directed by Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez. This will be the first collaboration between the actor and the director.
The film will star Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Singham 2, and Simba.
Watch the Trailer of the Film Here: