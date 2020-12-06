South Africa Vs England ODI abandoned due to Coronavirus, Rest of the tour Doubtful

COVID-19 Updates World 66,922,087 World Confirmed: 66,922,087 Active: 19,091,465 Recovered: 46,294,963 Death: 1,535,659

USA 14,983,425 USA Confirmed: 14,983,425 Active: 5,907,862 Recovered: 8,787,738 Death: 287,825

India 9,644,529 India Confirmed: 9,644,529 Active: 403,521 Recovered: 9,100,792 Death: 140,216

Brazil 6,577,177 Brazil Confirmed: 6,577,177 Active: 639,173 Recovered: 5,761,363 Death: 176,641

Russia 2,460,770 Russia Confirmed: 2,460,770 Active: 479,891 Recovered: 1,937,738 Death: 43,141

Italy 1,709,991 Italy Confirmed: 1,709,991 Active: 754,169 Recovered: 896,308 Death: 59,514

UK 1,705,971 UK Confirmed: 1,705,971 Active: 1,644,957 Recovered: N/A Death: 61,014

Germany 1,170,095 Germany Confirmed: 1,170,095 Active: 315,420 Recovered: 835,700 Death: 18,975

Turkey 797,893 Turkey Confirmed: 797,893 Active: 355,946 Recovered: 427,242 Death: 14,705

Pakistan 416,499 Pakistan Confirmed: 416,499 Active: 53,126 Recovered: 355,012 Death: 8,361

China 86,619 China Confirmed: 86,619 Active: 279 Recovered: 81,706 Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Paarl), 6/12: The first one-dayer between South Africa and England have been abandoned due to a coronavirus scare. The match was postponed from Friday to Sunday and shifted from Cape Town to Boland Park, Paarl. The 3 match ODI series is now in darkness and the entire series may get canceled altogether.