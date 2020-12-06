South Africa Vs England ODI abandoned due to Coronavirus, Rest of the tour Doubtful

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi(Paarl), 6/12: The first one-dayer between South Africa and England have been abandoned due to a coronavirus scare. The match was postponed from Friday to Sunday and shifted from Cape Town to Boland Park, Paarl. The 3 match ODI series is now in darkness and the entire series may get canceled altogether.

