South Africa vs England ODI postponed after one Proteas player tests positive for coronavirus

Cape Town, 4/12: The First ODI between South Africa and England, which was supposed to be played on Friday was postponed to Sunday as a player tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement released by Cricket South Africa, which read, “Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020. This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday.”

Hence, the first game will be played on Sunday, followed by the second game on Monday and the final game on Wednesday. Although the identity of the tested positive has been kept a secret, but according to South African media the alleged player is Heinrich Klassen.