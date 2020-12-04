1 Crore health workers to get the vaccine first, says Government

A meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi was held to discuss the pandemic, where it was decided that the health workers would be the first in line to get the vaccine, once it is approved.

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyleinshort
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 65,669,844
    World
    Confirmed: 65,669,844
    Active: 18,626,051
    Recovered: 45,529,098
    Death: 1,514,695
  • USA 14,535,196
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,535,196
    Active: 5,690,940
    Recovered: 8,561,427
    Death: 282,829
  • India 9,571,780
    India
    Confirmed: 9,571,780
    Active: 416,264
    Recovered: 9,016,289
    Death: 139,227
  • Brazil 6,487,516
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,487,516
    Active: 587,199
    Recovered: 5,725,010
    Death: 175,307
  • Russia 2,402,949
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,402,949
    Active: 472,021
    Recovered: 1,888,752
    Death: 42,176
  • UK 1,674,134
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,674,134
    Active: 1,614,021
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,113
  • Italy 1,664,829
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,664,829
    Active: 759,982
    Recovered: 846,809
    Death: 58,038
  • Germany 1,131,828
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,131,828
    Active: 292,925
    Recovered: 820,600
    Death: 18,303
  • Turkey 733,261
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 733,261
    Active: 300,614
    Recovered: 418,331
    Death: 14,316
  • Pakistan 410,072
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 410,072
    Active: 51,507
    Recovered: 350,305
    Death: 8,260
  • China 86,584
    China
    Confirmed: 86,584
    Active: 271
    Recovered: 81,679
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 4/12: The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to the 1 crore health workers from public and private sectors first and then about 2 crore frontline workers will be administered the vaccine,  the Union Health Ministry declared in its all-party meet to discuss the pandemic today. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave the presentation which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its presentation, the ministry said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources told the news agency Press Trust of India. Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore front-line workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.