1 Crore health workers to get the vaccine first, says Government
A meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi was held to discuss the pandemic, where it was decided that the health workers would be the first in line to get the vaccine, once it is approved.
New Delhi, 4/12: The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to the 1 crore health workers from public and private sectors first and then about 2 crore frontline workers will be administered the vaccine, the Union Health Ministry declared in its all-party meet to discuss the pandemic today. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave the presentation which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In its presentation, the ministry said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources told the news agency Press Trust of India. Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore front-line workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said.