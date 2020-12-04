1 Crore health workers to get the vaccine first, says Government

COVID-19 Updates World 65,669,844 World Confirmed: 65,669,844 Active: 18,626,051 Recovered: 45,529,098 Death: 1,514,695

USA 14,535,196 USA Confirmed: 14,535,196 Active: 5,690,940 Recovered: 8,561,427 Death: 282,829

India 9,571,780 India Confirmed: 9,571,780 Active: 416,264 Recovered: 9,016,289 Death: 139,227

Brazil 6,487,516 Brazil Confirmed: 6,487,516 Active: 587,199 Recovered: 5,725,010 Death: 175,307

Russia 2,402,949 Russia Confirmed: 2,402,949 Active: 472,021 Recovered: 1,888,752 Death: 42,176

UK 1,674,134 UK Confirmed: 1,674,134 Active: 1,614,021 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,113

Italy 1,664,829 Italy Confirmed: 1,664,829 Active: 759,982 Recovered: 846,809 Death: 58,038

Germany 1,131,828 Germany Confirmed: 1,131,828 Active: 292,925 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,303

Turkey 733,261 Turkey Confirmed: 733,261 Active: 300,614 Recovered: 418,331 Death: 14,316

Pakistan 410,072 Pakistan Confirmed: 410,072 Active: 51,507 Recovered: 350,305 Death: 8,260

China 86,584 China Confirmed: 86,584 Active: 271 Recovered: 81,679 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 4/12: The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to the 1 crore health workers from public and private sectors first and then about 2 crore frontline workers will be administered the vaccine, the Union Health Ministry declared in its all-party meet to discuss the pandemic today. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave the presentation which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its presentation, the ministry said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources told the news agency Press Trust of India. Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore front-line workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said.