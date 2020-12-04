ପ୍ରଥମେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଦିଆଯିବ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୪ ।୧୨: ପ୍ରଥମେ ୧ କୋଟି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ଉଭୟ ସରକାରୀ ଓ ଘରୋଇ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଏହି ଟିକା ପାଇବେ । ଡାକ୍ତର ଓ ନର୍ସଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ୨ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୨ କୋଟି ଆଗଧାଡିର କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ମିଳିବ ।ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସମୀକ୍ଷା ବୈଠକରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସଚିବ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
