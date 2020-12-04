ପ୍ରଥମେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଦିଆଯିବ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା

-
World
65,669,844
WorldConfirmed: 65,669,844Active: 18,626,051Recovered: 45,529,098Death: 1,514,695
-
USA
14,535,196
USAConfirmed: 14,535,196Active: 5,690,940Recovered: 8,561,427Death: 282,829
-
India
9,571,780
IndiaConfirmed: 9,571,780Active: 416,264Recovered: 9,016,289Death: 139,227
-
Brazil
6,487,516
BrazilConfirmed: 6,487,516Active: 587,199Recovered: 5,725,010Death: 175,307
-
Russia
2,402,949
RussiaConfirmed: 2,402,949Active: 472,021Recovered: 1,888,752Death: 42,176
-
UK
1,674,134
UKConfirmed: 1,674,134Active: 1,614,021Recovered: N/ADeath: 60,113
-
Italy
1,664,829
ItalyConfirmed: 1,664,829Active: 759,982Recovered: 846,809Death: 58,038
-
Germany
1,131,828
GermanyConfirmed: 1,131,828Active: 292,925Recovered: 820,600Death: 18,303
-
Turkey
733,261
TurkeyConfirmed: 733,261Active: 300,614Recovered: 418,331Death: 14,316
-
Pakistan
410,072
PakistanConfirmed: 410,072Active: 51,507Recovered: 350,305Death: 8,260
-
China
86,584
ChinaConfirmed: 86,584Active: 271Recovered: 81,679Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୪ ।୧୨: ପ୍ରଥମେ ୧ କୋଟି ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ଉଭୟ ସରକାରୀ ଓ ଘରୋଇ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଏହି ଟିକା ପାଇବେ । ଡାକ୍ତର ଓ ନର୍ସଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ୨ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୨ କୋଟି ଆଗଧାଡିର କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ମିଳିବ ।ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସମୀକ୍ଷା ବୈଠକରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସଚିବ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।