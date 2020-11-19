South African cricketer tests positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi, 19/11: The South African cricket team has been troubled by the ongoing pandemic. Cricket South Africa(CSA) confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is kept in isolation, ahead of the series against England. Two other players who were in close contact with the cricketer have also been kept in isolation. The decision was taken by the medical team to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to other members of the team. The cricketing authorities refused to give any names regarding this problem and said that they had conducted about 50 tests on all the other players and staff, to ensure the safety and well-being.