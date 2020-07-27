Special 44 will keep an eye on all terrorist activities In India

The central government is now preparing to take major action against those involved in terrorist activities. The government has formed a new team to take action on the cases registered under the new law of the UAPA Amendment Bill. This team has been named as Special 44. Sources in the Home Ministry have said that this team will keep an eye on the wealth of all persons found to be involved in terror or indulging in terror in India.

Who will be in this team?

There will be 44 special officers in this team. This team will include Intelligence Bureau (IB), Financial Intelligence (FIU), RBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, SEBI, ATS of States, CID of States, and other departments. These officers will monitor such people against whom cases have been registered under the UAPA Act. These officers will keep an eye on the property of the terrorists. It will also order to confiscate their property and freeze bank account.